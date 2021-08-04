House Fire Claims a Life in North Hampton, NH

Firefighters say one person is dead following a blaze in North Hampton, New Hampshire.

Fire Chief Jason Lajoie says two people were inside the home, and one of them survived.

Firefighters encountered heavy flames coming from the house early Wednesday, and the victim was recovered at the rear of the house.

The survivor declined to be transported to the hospital, but two police officers were transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

An investigation into the fire's origins is underway.