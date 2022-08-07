House Fire in Stoughton, Mass. Started Outside, Officials Believe

Firefighters in Stoughton, Massachusetts arrived at a house in a blaze Sunday afternoon, believing there was still a person inside.

At around 1 p.m. Sunday, the Stoughton fire department received a call about a house fire on Poskus Street, with concern that one of the residents of the home was still inside, officials said.

Firefighters arrived at the house at 1:30 p.m., and noticed the fire coming from the back of the house and the attic. After a crew entered the house and found that no one was inside, firefighters requested the assistance of additional fire departments in the area, said officials.

Authorities believe the fire started outside and travelled into the house's attic, which they say was badly damaged in the fire.

According to officials, the person believed to be inside the house left after a neighbor saw the blaze and triggered the house's fire alarm which woke up the resident inside.

Officials said that one firefighter needed stiches on his hand, but besides that, no one was hurt.