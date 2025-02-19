North Andover

House fire overnight in North Andover

By Matt Fortin

A home in North Andover, Massachusetts, was on fire early Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said that they responded shortly before 2 a.m. to a report of heavy fire on Colgate Road.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire on the outside of a single-family home. The fire extended to the roofline of the first floor.

Everyone who lived there was outside of the home.

An investigation is underway.

