House fire overnight in North Andover

A home in North Andover, Massachusetts, was on fire early Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said that they responded shortly before 2 a.m. to a report of heavy fire on Colgate Road.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire on the outside of a single-family home. The fire extended to the roofline of the first floor.

Everyone who lived there was outside of the home.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

An investigation is underway.