Housefire in Stow Put Out With Help of Neighboring Fire Departments

The family living in the house was able to get out safely

By Evan Ringle

A house in Stow, Massachusetts caught fire Sunday afternoon and required the assistance of several fire departments in the area to put out the flames, according to authorities.

Fire officials said that close to 1 p.m., they arrived at 326 Boxboro Rd. and found the house in a blaze. The family living in the house was able to get out safely, and the Stow fire department requested reinforcements from other communities close by.

Authorities said that the flames were brought under control by 2 p.m., and as of now Stow fire personnel are still at the house investigating and checking for potential hot spots.

