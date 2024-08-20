How a Massachusetts high school is using recess to keep kids in class

Schools across Massachusetts are battling a common issue: absenteeism. However, a high school principal in Medford has taken a unique approach to tackle the problem, incorporating more fun and games into the school day.

Marta Cabral, who took over as principal at Medford High School last year, introduced what she calls a “movement break” during lunch periods. Students can choose to head to the gym for some physical activity, a concept that initially raised some eyebrows.

“There were a lot of questions like, ‘Why are you doing recess at high school?’” Cabral said.

The movement break allows students to engage in physical activities like basketball during lunch. However, the catch is that students must attend classes and be on time to participate.

"I would ask, 'Did you come to school? Did you come to school on time? Did you attend all of your classes?' Another thing we struggle with is students being absent from class rather than absent from school," she explained.

The school’s data shows that the initiative is paying off. The percentage of chronically absent students has decreased from 35% to 23% in just one year.

"The teachers were like, 'Do not ever take it away. Students are so much more focused,'" Cabral said.

Justin Marino, the captain of the Medford High football team, agrees. He believes the movement break helps students reset during the school day.

"I think it puts kids in the right state of mind after lunch, before lunch; it calms them down," Marino said.

The program has also fostered a sense of community among students who might not otherwise interact. Marino noted that students who used to sit together at lunch tables are now playing together on the gym floor.

“Sometimes we throw off the wall, talk, you know, talk about the Celtics,” Marino added.

"A lot of our vocational students, our CTE students, will come and play. And it's really cool because they're still in their uniforms, their electrical uniforms, or their shop uniforms," Cabral said.

Cabral was intentional about her personnel on the court too: the assistant principal, the student engagement specialist, and even the school resource officer.

“It’s so fun for me to see them in a different light, and I want them to see that these are all people who care and are doing this for them,” Cabral said.

While some might consider it “high school recess,” Cabral insists that the program is no joke.

Cabral clarified that the movement break does not replace gym class, and participation is not mandatory. However, she noted that about half of the student population chooses to join in. She’s eager to see how the program continues to impact students in the coming year.