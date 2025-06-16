How a vacant Boston school was transformed into thriving housing for LGBTQ+ seniors

An old school building in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, once vacant and "creepy," is now buzzing with life while teaching new lessons in community and inclusion.

Exactly one year after opening its doors, The Pryde has transformed the historic 1902 structure into New England's first LGBTQ+ welcoming affordable senior housing community.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Karmen Cheung, Pennrose New England Regional VP, recalled the building's previous state.

"I remember walking in and doing a tour of the building when it was vacant for the first time," Cheung said. "It was actually kind of creepy, cold, dark."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The 2025 Boston Pride for the People Parade wound through the city on Saturday, from Copley Square and through South End and Back Bay.

The vision, however, was clear: to turn an historic building into an independent living space where LGBTQ+ seniors could feel a strong sense of belonging. The result is a vibrant community that residents like Brian Salvaggio deeply appreciate.

"It's bright, it's open, it's lively," Salvaggio said. "It's really the first group of people that's lived here, so you feel part of something."

For many residents, The Pryde offers a much-needed haven.

"As we get older and we want more community around us and we want more support around us, that's really what brought us here," resident Pat Xavier said.

The 100% accessible building addresses a critical need for a generation of LGBTQ+ elders who grew up without the legal protections and societal acceptance now afforded to younger generations, according to Gretchen Van Ness, executive director of LGBTQ Senior Housing.

"This generation of LGBTQ elders has faced such losses that they come into their elder years with a much smaller safety net than a lot of other folks are lucky to have," Van Ness said.

The journey to create The Pryde was a dedicated nine-and-a-half-year collaboration between LGBTQ Senior Housing and Pennrose Management. Throughout the renovation, developers diligently preserved the building's historic charm, retaining elements like original chalkboards and bell systems.

"Every unit is actually a little different because of those historic pieces," Cheung said.

The Pryde is open to anyone over 62 who qualifies for affordable housing, though demand has far outstripped availability.

"We are 100% occupied," Van Ness said. "This community is full and it's hopping and there's a million things going on."

For residents, the most significant impact is the feeling of safety and liberation from discrimination and isolation.

"That's just a wonderful feeling because, you know, there's no more hiding," Brian Salvaggio said. "Not at our age. We want to be who we are and enjoy the time we have."

After a year of operation, residents and representatives alike believe The Pryde stands as a powerful blueprint for LGBTQ+ senior living communities everywhere, demonstrating how inclusive spaces can transform lives.