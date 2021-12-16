How Are Free Home COVID Tests Being Distributed? Mass. Cities Are Being Strategic

The first free, rapid at-home COVID tests are being distributed in Massachusetts, but the communities that received them are finding they have to be strategic about handing them out -- there are not enough kits for everyone.

On Thursday, Revere started giving out some of the testing kits to families at a food distribution site. The city's goal is to get the tests to those who are most vulnerable as fast as possible, which is why city officials started at a place where they serve those in need.

"When it comes to being able to spend money for a test or paying bills, we would rather provide them the tests," Ralph Decicco, the food hub coordinator for Revere said.

Cities and towns representing more than half of the state's population will begin receiving free, rapid COVID-19 tests to distribute to residents on Tuesday as part of Gov. Charlie Baker's new strategy to control the spread of the virus this holiday season.

For Kevin Mahoney, a Revere resident and Vietnam veteran, the testing kit was a welcome gift.

"This means I can get tested and I don't have to leave my house? That's amazing," Mahoney said.

Revere was one of 102 communities selected by the state to receive the free tests. The city got roughly 27,000 of them.

The rest of the kits will be given out at places like churches and nonprofits. Next week, one testing kit will go home with every school-aged child in Revere.

"If you're getting them, please use them. They are not just a commodity to have. They're going to benefit you and your family and keep everyone safe," Deccico said.

Quincy is also in the process of rolling out a strategy for test distribution. They have delivered some of their supply to shelters and other partner organizations, but the city will also be giving them out at the health department on Saturday.

"They are extremely hard to find. The calls started coming in two weeks before Thanksgiving. People were looking for tests. They want to be safe," Quincy Health Commissioner Marli Caslli said.

Those who want a testing kit in Quincy can call the health department before Saturday to reserve one. The city expects to run out well before Christmas and will work to secure more in the new year.

"Our biggest goal is to get more tests as soon as possible. We can't get them fast enough," Caslli said.

More than 2 million COVID-19 at-home rapid tests are being ordered to help with the rise in infections, and as many residents begin to gather indoors for the holidays. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker made the announcement Monday morning, saying the tests will go to 102 cities and towns identified as having the largest number of low-income residents, and the highest rates of infections.

When Gov. Charlie Baker announced the free testing strategy, he said he hoped people will use these test before gathering with friends and family, especially in indoor settings when not everyone's vaccination status is known.

"The most important element in this is about making rapid tests available on a broad scale to communities that have, in many cases, a lot of people who aren't going to be able to purchase these on our own, to make these tests available so they can test themselves before they go to gatherings or other large indoor events," Baker said at a State House news conference Tuesday.

The State House News Service contributed to this report.