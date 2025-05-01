How big a role will Trump play in Boston's mayoral race?

How much of an impact will President Donald Trump have on the 2025 Boston mayoral race, especially given that he's placed such a bull's-eye on the city as part of his immigration crackdown?

That question is coming to the forefront this week as mayoral candidate Josh Kraft faces questions about his father's connections to the president. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is a longtime friend and supporter of Trump's, although he said he stopped speaking to him after the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The incumbent, Mayor Michelle Wu, has been the focus of a series of attacks from Trump over Boston's "sanctuary city" status. She was also one of several mayors of "sanctuary cities" called to testify before Congress earlier this year.

In a recent interview with The Boston Globe, Josh Kraft said talking about his father and Trump is "a complete distraction from the issues facing the city of Boston."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Frankly, it's a little exasperating," he said about being asked of his father's connections to the president. "I've said it a million times. I'll say it a million more times. I've never voted for him, never given a cent."

The comments were in response to a Globe story this week about how members of a law firm that his father helped set up a meeting with Trump later donated to his mayoral campaign.

Wu seized on Kraft's attempt to distance himself from his father's relationship with Trump in a statement issued Thursday morning.

"In just 100 days, the Trump Administration has targeted and attacked Boston again and again for who we are and what we stand for," she said. "Donald Trump’s harmful actions have targeted our immigrant neighbors and diverse communities, slashed jobs for our residents, hurt local businesses that rely on tourism and stable markets, threatened hundreds of millions in federal funding for critical state and City services, and made families pay more for groceries and other necessities. For so many Bostonians finding it harder to put food on the table or care for loved ones, staying silent about Trump’s reckless policies is unacceptable—Josh Kraft doesn’t understand this moment or this race."

"That’s what we can expect from someone who has never voted in a Boston municipal election, lives in a luxury condo that his dad’s company recently bought him so he could qualify as a Boston resident, and is unfamiliar with the history and context of important policy conversations in our city," Wu continued. "Maybe Josh Kraft can afford to ignore Donald Trump and his attacks on Boston as a 'distraction,' but the rest of us will never have that privilege. This is our city, and being mayor means defending it. It means answering tough questions, not calling us 'exasperating' for asking them."

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Kraft campaign for a response to Wu's statement.