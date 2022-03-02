‘How Can the Larger Community Help?' Groups Collect Donations for Ukraine

Aliona Paladi says it's tough to watch news of what happening in Ukraine, even as she tries to stay in touch with her family.

"My parents, they are not willing to go anywhere," she said. "They want to stay. My father says he will fight his motherland. He's not going to run."

Paladi came to this country eight years ago. She's now working to collect and send much-needed medical supplies back home as things become more desperate.

This week, she reached out to officials in Melrose, Massachusetts, for help after Mayor Paul Brodeur changed the cover photo of his Facebook page to a picture of two young children saluting Ukrainian soldiers.

"I'm not a diplomat," Brodeur said. "I'm not in Congress. But this is all thing that I can do in the city can do so you do it."

Donations are now being accepted at Melrose City Hall. The response was almost immediate, with people dropping off medical items for the people of Ukraine, where all kinds of supplies are running low.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"I just thought, 'How can the larger community help?'" said Renata Konrad.

Konrad lived in Ukraine. Her kids now attend Saint John School in Wellesley, where they are collecting medical supplies for Sunflower of Peace.

"I think people are drawn to the ability to give back at a time when you're not sure what you can do, and so this is just a great way to demonstrate kindness and show support," said Saint John Principal Siobhan Mahoney.

"Maybe if I if I could be there, I could be more helpful, but at the same time, I try just to do my part," Paladi said.

Click here to see more ways to help support the victims of the war.