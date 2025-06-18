How clean is the Charles River? What we learned from the latest report card

As temperatures heat up, there are some bodies of water you won't want to swim in.

The annual report card for the Charles River shows there are still improvements to be made.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The two sections of the river in Boston – the Lower Basin and Muddy River – received a B and C+, respectively.

"The Muddy River, we're really seeing virtually no progress, so that, we really need to address," said Emily Norton, executive director of the Charles River Watershed Association. "The Lower Basin is seeing slight improvement, but we need to deal with the Muddy if we're ever going to have a swimmable Charles."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Charles River Watershed Association Charles River Watershed Association

Norton says the feat of making the river safe for swimmers is achievable with the appropriate action, though it may take 10 to 20 years. She adds that progress on water quality has slowed due to aging infrastructure and the effects of climate change.

"With the larger rainstorms from climate change, unless we really start updating our infrastructure, we're going to have more sewage, more stormwater," Norton said. "So we celebrate the progress that we've made, but people need to understand that the work is not done."

Tens of millions of gallons of sewage-filled stormwater are discharged into the river every year, according to the Charles River Watershed Association. Its "Cut the Crap" initiative is an effort to create a cleaner river, encouraging people to ask their local officials to make the necessary investments to end these discharges.

MIT rower Lana Ghamra has spent her fair share of time in the Charles River.

"In order to be allowed to take out small boats on our own, like singles and doubles, the coaches have us do a flip test," said Ghamra. "It's a little musty. I'm also from Florida, so I'm used to really clear water."

She says the river is always clear of debris, which she appreciates.

In other parts of the Charles River, further from the city, the grades are higher. The Lower Middle Watershed received an A-, the Upper Middle Watershed received an A, the Stop River tributary received B+, and the Upper Watershed Received a B.