How Cold Is It on Mt. Washington? Cold Enough to Freeze Pasta

The Mount Washington Observatory, known for chronicling some of the nation's worst weather conditions, posted a photo on social media Tuesday morning showing off a fork suspended in mid-air by frozen strands of spaghetti

By Marc Fortier

Tuesday's temperatures are cold. I mean, really cold. We're talking single digits in greater Boston.

But if you want to experience REAL cold, head to the top of New Hampshire's Mount Washington.

The Mount Washington Observatory, known for chronicling some of the nation's worst weather conditions, posted a photo on social media Tuesday morning showing off a fork suspended in mid-air by frozen strands of spaghetti.

"One of our Observers found a protected area out of the 65+ mph winds this morning and was going to have some leftover spaghetti for breakfast at sunrise but the -30F (-34C) temperatures prevented them from even taking a bite," the observatory wrote.

Don't worry, the observatory's Higher Summits Forecast shows that temperatures will eventually rise to a balmy -15F by sunset.

At more reasonable elevations in Greater Boston, wind chills will be in the teens, hovering between 5 and 15 below early on as the winds blow from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph. Winds ease later Tuesday afternoon, allowing temperatures to slightly “recover” to the mid-teens.

