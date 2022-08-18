Local

South Shore Plaza

How Did an SUV Get on the Second Floor of South Shore Plaza?

In video posted to social media, police and firefighters appeared to be walking alongside an SUV as it backed up on the second floor of a mall in Braintree, Massachusetts

By Mike Pescaro

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Photos and videos posted on social media Thursday show an SUV on the second floor of a Massachusetts mall.

It was not immediately clear how the vehicle ended up inside South Shore Plaza in Braintree, but some of the video shows police walking beside the vehicle as it backs up in front of Track 23 and Eros Footwear.

The Braintree Police Department told NBC10 Boston no one was injured.

Police said the driver, an older woman, went through a door with a sensor. She was still in the SUV when authorities arrived.

NBC10 Boston has a crew on the scene.

This article tagged under:

South Shore PlazaMassachusettsBraintree
