How Do You #ExpressYourPride? Boston Pride Showcasing Creativity on Social Media

You do you! When it comes to expressing your pride, you can speak, dance or even decorate. Boston Pride's "Express Your Pride" campaign this month is all about (virtually) expressing what Pride means to you, whatever that looks like.

Everyone is welcome to participate! Boston Pride encourages people to showcase their Pride by decorating their houses, apartments, windows, doors, porches, yards, cars, neighborhoods, and their pets -- anything that is fun for all ages!

For those who have already submitted photos, they will be posted online through the Boston Pride social media pages for everyone to enjoy on Sunday, or in a gallery on the organization's website. Check Boston Pride's Facebook and Instagram stories!

If you'd like to get creative and share your own photos or videos, you can tag @Boston.Pride in your Instagram stories and use the hashtag #ExpressYourPride and/or #ExpresarTuOrgullo. You can also submit them on Boston Pride's website here.

NBC10 Boston, NECN, Telemundo New England, and NBC Sports Boston are the proud media partners of Boston Pride