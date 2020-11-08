Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
earthquake

How Far Away Was Sunday's Massachusetts Earthquake Felt?

NBC10 Boston received reports from as far away as the North Shore of Massachusetts

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sunday morning's 3.6 magnitude earthquake was felt far from where it was centered in southeastern Massachusetts.

NBC10 Boston received reports from viewers as far away as the North Shore of Massachusetts, but according to the U.S. Geological Survey it was felt even further away than that.

The map below shows just how far away the quake was felt:

Source: U.S. Geological Survey

According to the map, the quake was felt as far south as western Connecticut and Long Island, as far west as Springfield and as far north as New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

BOSTON 1 min ago

Triple Shooting Overnight in Dorchester

earthquake 2 hours ago

Earthquake Reported in Massachusetts on Sunday Morning

Fortunately, there were no preliminary reports of injuries or damage.

This article tagged under:

earthquakeMassachusettsNew Englandsouth DartmouthDarmouth
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us