How Flight Cancellations Impacted Travel at Boston Logan Christmas Weekend

Passengers on more than 130 flights into and out of Boston Logan International Airport got the frustrating news their flights were canceled over Christmas weekend.

"We got here, we had no idea our flight was even canceled," said Abigail Peirce, who was trying to fly to West Palm Beach Sunday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The omicron variant of COVID has been disrupting fight schedules across the country.

Giovanni DeLeon was back at Logan Sunday after his flight was canceled the day before.

"Yesterday, I was heading to Florida and it didn't work out," he said. "All of a sudden -- I'm on my phone, I was getting ready to go to the airport -- and then it got canceled."

On what's expected to be the busiest travel day of the year, lines are longer than ever at Logan Airport as passengers wait for results of their COVID-19 tests.

Hundreds of flights were canceled this holiday weekend nationwide. Airlines said sick calls from flight crews because of COVID caused the bulk of the issues on a very busy travel weekend.

On Sunday alone, more than 50 flights at Logan were a no-go.

"I figured if my flight was canceled, I would just deal with it," said Krista Chewter, who was one of the lucky ones as she headed from Massachusetts to Michigan. "It's just the society that we live in now and I think we're all getting used to there being a lot of uncertainty with travel."