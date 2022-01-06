Local

How Friday's Snow Will Affect COVID-19 Testing Sites

By Thea DiGiammerino

If you have plans to get a COVID-19 Friday, you may be out of luck.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health warned residents Thursday that Friday's impending storm could affect testing sites and lead to closures. Residents should call ahead to see if their site is closed. If it is, officials suggest an at-home rapid test.

COVID-19 tests have been increasingly hard to find and long lines at testing sites have meant hours-long waits, for some out in the cold. The at-home tests, however, are also rare finds on store shelves.

CIC Health said Thursday that its sites and operations remain open and they do not expect disruptions. Brigham & Women's and MGH said they had no planned changes, and Cambridge Health said their Somerville Vaccine Center would be open for regular hours.

COVID-19 Test Site Closures

But some testing sites, including two state-run "Stop the Spread" sites in Salem had already announced closures.

The new LCG site at the West End House B&G Club Allston, which offers free testing, will be closed Friday due to the snow.

In New Bedford, officials said the testing site run by Seven Hills Behavioral Health at former Fire Station 11 in the South End was closed due to the snow.

To find a testing location in Massachusetts, click here.

For information about testing options in New Hampshire, click here.

