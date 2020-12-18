Local

coronavirus

How Full Are Mass. Hospitals as Coronavirus Surge Continues?

New data released by the Department of Health and Human Services provides information on individual medical facilities

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in Massachusetts, hospitals across the state are starting to fill up. So much so, in fact, that Gov. Charlie Baker recently announced new COVID-19 field hospitals in Worcester and Lowell.

According to Thursday's daily coroanvirus report from the state, there are now 1,871 confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital, up from 756 just a month ago.

But exactly how full is your local hospital? Check the chart below to find out. The information is based on new data released by the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

