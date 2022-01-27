How is New England Preparing for This Weekend's Nor'easter?

With heavy snowfall up to 2 feet, damaging winds and coastal flooding all possible as a major nor'easter is poised to develop late Friday, people across New England prepare for what could be a big hit.

Power Outages Possible

The winds from this storm could produce power outages. National Grid said Wednesday that they’re "ready to handle whatever this storm may bring," and that they‘re preparing their employees and securing external resources.

Also on Wednesday, Chris McKinnon, a spokesperson with Eversource, said they’re looking at hiring hundreds of extra crews for the storm, and can scale up or down depending on the storm’s path.

McKinnon is also urging people to make sure they have a storm safety kit ready to go. Information on what to include in an emergency kit can be found on the FEMA website.

Traffic, Public Transportation and Parking

This storm has the potential for significant impacts on travel. At the height of the storm, currently expected between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, visibility could be problematic or roads could be impassable. If you use public transit, check ahead to see if your route is affected.

Additionally, many towns and cities will have parking bans for the storm. Check with your local authorities to find out the rules and restrictions in your area, and plan accordingly.

Plow Drivers and Public Works Crews Prepare for Heavy Snowfall

Plow drivers and public works crews will have their work cut out for them in this storm, which could drop around 12"-18" of snow in the Boston area, and more in jackpot areas. It is expected to be a long-duration storm, starting late Friday and going into the afternoon on Saturday.

"This is not a race. Take your time, be safe out there," Mark Ryan, Norwood's Department of Public Works director said Thursday. In Norwood they have about 65 pieces of equipment ready to go.

In Foxboro, which is expected to see some of the highest totals, DPW Director Chris Gallagher said they were readying the trucks Friday and waiting to see how the forecast lines up. A few weeks ago the town had COVID-related staffing shortages, but now they're back to full staff.

Both directors ask for patience and for drivers to stay off the roads as much as they can.

"One is the things I’d stay off the road as much as possible don’t go near the plows when they’re out on the roads, and for kids when there is a big snowball somewhere near the road try to stay away from it," Gallagher said.

Coastal Flooding a Concern

Residents who live along the coast should prepare for the possibility of flooding with this storm - the timing coincides with high tide.

In Scituate, the town was recommending voluntary evacuations for coastal residents. Officials advised residents planning to leave do so Friday evening, or by 6 a.m. Saturday at the latest, two hours before high tide.

Ellen Moniz, who lives on Plum Island of Newburyport, said she's still drying out from the last storm.

"The last storm I got 3 feet of water in the basement, lost the heating system and washer dryer," she said.

Newburyport officials said while emergency crews are ready to go, there's only so much to be done in these areas.

"Plum Island is not necessarily an issue you solve necessarily, it is one you have to manage and maintain," Mayor Sean Reardon said.