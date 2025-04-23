How is the second Karen Read trial different from the first? Let us count the ways

Inside and outside the courthouse, everything about the second Karen Read trial is different from the first.

Inside the courtroom, the opening statements were different and the attorneys delivering them were different.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

And outside, NBC10 Boston's Melody Mendez said on Tuesday's episode of "Canton Confidential" that the scene is a far cry from what we saw during the first trial.

Particularly the buffer zone, which Judge Beverly Cannone has extended to 200 feet in every direction. The last time around, the sidewalks outside of the courthouse were filled with supporters of Read, many of them wearing pink shirts and carrying signs. It looked almost like a tailgate at times.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Now, there are barricades up, and it's quiet outside the courtroom. There's no one out there.

Another difference is the gag order. During the first trial, we heard a lot from Read's defense attorneys. But Cannone's gag order prevents them from speaking to the media. Read herself is allowed to speak, but she's been speaking far less than the first time around. After Tuesday's proceedings, she stopped at the courthouse steps and answered one question.

"I feel great today. It went well. We prepped hard, and I'm just proud of my team," she said. "I can't be prouder and I feel fortunate to have them, and we've got the truth, so we just forge ahead."

There's also a greater police presence this time around enforcing the buffer zone. One officer said he was surprised at how calm it was outside the courthouse, and he's hoping it stays that way.

Read is accused of striking her boyfriend, John O'Keefe, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton. She has been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene.

Prosecutors say Read intentionally backed into O'Keefe after she dropped him off at the home of a fellow Boston officer Brian Albert and returned hours later to find him dead. The defense says that she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

NBC10 Boston Chief Legal Analyst Michael Coyne said on "Canton Confidential" that he noticed substantial differences between opening statements this time around and last year.

For one, special prosecutor Hank Brennan gave the opening statement instead of Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally. And defense attorney Alan Jackson gave the opening instead of defense attorney David Yannetti.

Brennan's opening seemed to focus more on John O'Keefe the person and less on the fact that he was a Boston police officer.

"I think there was a deliberate reason why the distance from law enforcement -- the 'back the blue' defense -- here," Coyne said. "What you want to do is humanize the victim, to have the jurors able to see him as a person, not think that his occupation defines him. He's an uncle, he's a dad, he's taking care of these kids. We really did start to get a recognition that this was a good life lost."

And Jackson seemed to set up a narrative more focused on a reasonable doubt case instead of a third party culprit.

"Frankly, what you want to avoid in opening statements is promising something you can't deliver, because the other side will hold you to those promises when it comes to closing arguments," Coyne said. "And I do worry though, still even with this new tilt on defense, they've promised things they're not going to be able to deliver. I don't know how they're going to be able to prove he went into the house unequivocally, and that she never, ever said, 'I hit him.'"

Even the first witness was different this time around. Canton firefighter and paramedic Timothy Nuttall was first to take the stand, testifying about how he did hear Read say repeatedly, "I hit him, I hit him, I hit him," when O'Keefe's body was found.

Day 2 of Read's second trial is set to resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Tune in to "Canton Confidental" at 7 p.m. on NBC10 Boston or download the podcast version for a full recap of the day's events.