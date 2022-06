New England's largely Democratic legislative delegation was quick to react as news broke Friday that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortion.

Here's what they had to say:

A shamefully partisan Supreme Court has overturned 50 years of settled law forcing women to give birth + allowing the government to decide when you have a child. Despite 70%+ of Americans supporting abortion, this panel of extremists has stolen our rights + lost all credibility. pic.twitter.com/l2r1ZQPppf — Congresswoman Chellie Pingree 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@chelliepingree) June 24, 2022

This is a disaster - for women, doctors, families, and all Americans. What we have now is a tiny group of politicians masquerading as justices, using their fancy robes and lifetime appointments as cover to impose their right wing political views on the entire country. https://t.co/EfHjZlXKpJ — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 24, 2022

These guys are just politicians. The Constitution to them is just a fun tool to help them impose their political views on the entire country. The implausible inconsistency of the guns and abortion rulings is both sickening and revealing. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 24, 2022

Decisions around when & how to start families belong to us - not politicians & jurists. We cannot accept this dangerous new status quo. We must demand new laws in Congress & across state legislatures to protect women's fundamental freedoms.



Today, we grieve. Tomorrow, we fight. — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) June 24, 2022

Here in Rhode Island, we will always support a woman’s right to choose. Despite today’s ruling, Rhode Islanders still have the right to access abortion health care services in our state thanks to the General Assembly codifying these protections into law. — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) June 24, 2022

Make no mistake about it: today’s Supreme Court decision will NOT stop abortions. It will only make them LESS safe. It’s time for Congress to act and support a woman’s right to choose, just like Rhode Island has done. — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) June 24, 2022

The Senate needs to abolish the filibuster and pass the Women’s Health Protection Act NOW. https://t.co/6ZirxKggbR — Congressman David N. Cicilline (@RepCicilline) June 24, 2022

The overturning of Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood is an egregious and overtly political act that jeopardizes the health, safety, and freedom of millions of Americans. Abolish the filibuster, pass the Women's Health Protection Act, and expand the Court now. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) June 24, 2022

Overturning the right to an abortion brings us to the horrifying reality of government-mandated pregnancy – we are now living in a dystopian nightmare. Forced pregnancy is morally abhorrent, and this decision will set women back decades. But we are not powerless. We will fight. — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) June 24, 2022

My statement on the Supreme Court overturning #RoeVWade: pic.twitter.com/a3iEBTuctv — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 24, 2022

By overturning Roe v. Wade, this Supreme Court has erased nearly half a century of precedent upon precedent through a dangerous, blatantly political ruling that will rob millions of women the right to make decisions about their own health, safety, and lives. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/LJj8Kvy69q — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) June 24, 2022

Reproductive care and abortion access are essential. I will continue to fight so every person can make their personal health care decisions. pic.twitter.com/SflqkKprzY — Jahana Hayes (@RepJahanaHayes) June 24, 2022

The Court just took away a woman’s most fundamental freedom.



For the first time in our country’s history, our daughters will grow up with fewer rights than their mothers had.



Mitch McConnell has made it clear: the ultimate objective is to ban abortion nationwide. — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) June 24, 2022

Now that this decision has been issued, we must keep fighting to pass legislation to enshrine all rights rooted in the right to privacy into law.



This is not a fight I’m new to, and it’s one I won’t back down from.https://t.co/FDlVlw8ZtP — Rep. Chris Pappas (@RepChrisPappas) June 24, 2022

Today is a dark day in our history. For nearly 50 years, the constitutional right to abortion has saved lives. It is freedom, healing, and the chance to live your life on your own terms. That will never change, which is why we can never give up on realizing this freedom for all. — Maura Healey (@maura_healey) June 24, 2022

without the interference of politicians. This ruling will not only result in a patchwork of unequal laws among the states, but more importantly it will result in dangerous and life-threatening situations similar to what this country witnessed countless times in the era... (2/4) — Governor Ned Lamont 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@GovNedLamont) June 24, 2022

a right to choose. As long as I am governor, reproductive rights will be protected in Connecticut and I will do everything in my power to block laws from being passed that restrict those rights. (4/4) — Governor Ned Lamont 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@GovNedLamont) June 24, 2022

Horrifying decision by the Federalist Society justices actually undoing a constitutional right women have relied on for decades.



They prefer state legislatures making these intimate decisions for women. I trust women to make the decisions. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) June 24, 2022

In overturning #Roe, the Court strips women of the freedom to make their own health care decisions & puts that power in the hands of the government. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) June 24, 2022

For decades, GOP lawmakers have sought to overturn Roe.



Their goal is clear: a total ban on abortions across the nation. We know several states are poised to outlaw the right to choose in the wake of this ruling.



We cannot allow these draconian laws to take effect. — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) June 24, 2022

The consequences of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn #Roe are devastating.



Millions of women are losing access to safe, legal abortion care immediately because of anti-abortion state laws taking effect now that the opinion is official. 🧵 1/3 — Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) June 24, 2022

The stakes have never been higher in the fight for abortion rights.



Our daughters simply can’t afford for us to lose. 3/3 — Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) June 24, 2022

Today’s ruling is the dangerous culmination of Republicans’ decades-long effort to roll back women’s freedoms and control their health care decisions. This ruling is a distressing and shameful step backwards. Democrats will fight like hell to protect women’s rights. — Rep. Richard Neal (@RepRichardNeal) June 24, 2022

Thanks to the @GOP, government-mandated pregnancy is now law. But we CANNOT despair and hand our country to the theocrats. Public sentiment is everything, and the @GOP SCOTUS is doing things abhorred by Americans.



Organize. Vote. Send a message in November. — Jim Himes 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@jahimes) June 24, 2022

An extremist majority on the Supreme Court just decided to undermine American's freedom by giving politicians say over private healthcare decisions that should be between a women and her doctor.



While this is a dark day in our nation’s history, it must be a catalyst for action. — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) June 24, 2022

I am devastated, but not surprised by the #SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A generation of women came to rely on the fundamental right to make their own personal reproductive decisions, and all of that progress ends today. — Ann McLane Kuster (@RepAnnieKuster) June 24, 2022