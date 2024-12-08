Some areas of Massachusetts saw over 3 inches of snow from the overnight storm, while other cities and towns have seen only a dusting or nothing at all.

Here's a look at snowfall totals across the region:

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Massachusetts snowfall totals

Ashfield: 3.5''

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Chester: 3''

Williamsburg: 3''

Northampton: 2''

Plainfield: 2''

Hubbardston: 1.7''

Greenfield: 1.5''

North Amherst: 1.3''

Leicester: 1.1''

Westfield: 1.1''

Southwick: 1''

Pepperell: 1''

Worcester: 0.9''

Sterling: 0.8''

Andover: 0.8''

Grafton: 0.7''

Westfield: 0.6''

Acton: 0.6''

Saugus: 0.5''

Orange: 0.5''

Reading: 0.5''

Framingham: 0.5''

Sudbury: 0.5''

Gardner: 0.5''

Leominster: 0.5''

Connecticut snowfall totals

Staffordville: 0.8''

North Granby: 0.5''