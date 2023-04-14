How Much Do 2023 Boston Marathon Winners Get?

Winners of the 127th Boston Marathon will go home with the glory of being a top athlete – and a pocket full of money.

A grand total of $879,500 will be distributed among the men and women competing in the Open, Masters, Wheelchair and Para divisions of the Boston Marathon. Top finishers have received more than $20 million in prize money and course-record bonuses over the past 35 years.

First-place winners in the open division will be awarded $150,000, while the top finisher in the wheelchair division gets $25,000. First place of the masters will take home $5,000, and the para winner of will go home with $1,500.

If course records are broken in the open and wheelchair races, winners will receive an additional $50,000. The marathon was the first Abbott World Marathon event to offer equal prize money to athletes competing in both divisions.

The event was also the first to award prize purse for athletes with upper limb, lower limb, and visual impairments.

