How Much Rain Did You Get? Check Latest Totals for Southern New England

Henri approached New England over the weekend as a hurricane before turning back into a tropical storm and eventually a tropical depression, still delivering almost a half a foot of rain in some spots.
Heavy rain continued to pour across the region Monday and will surely add to the final totals before Henri moves out over the Atlantic overnight.
Here are some of the latest recorded rain totals. Don't see your town? Click here for a comprehensive list from the National Weather Service or check out our interactive rainfall graphic above.
Connecticut
|Hartford County
|Manchester
|5.00 in
|South Windsor
|4.50 in
|Glastonbury
|3.98 in
|Hartford
|3.57 in
|Hartland
|3.53 in
|Suffield Depot
|3.21 in
|Bradley International Airport
|3.18 in
|Windsor Locks
|3.14 in
|Tolland County
|Hebron
|4.41 in
|Vernon-Rockville
|3.87 in
|Broad Brook
|3.71 in
|Columbia
|2.76 in
|Windham County
|Moosup
|1.26 in
|Danielson
|1.23 in
|Killingly
|1.23 in
|Montauk Airport
|1.76 in
|Westchester County
|Elmsford
|4.15 in
|Midland Park
|3.72 in
|Mamaroneck
|3.64 in
|Pleasantville
|3.03 in
Massachusetts
|Hampden County
|Agawam
|2.77 in
|Southwick
|2.72 in
|Westfield
|2.39 in
|West Springfield
|2.31 in
|Hampshire County
|Southampton
|2.52 in
|Westhampton
|2.42 in
|Plainfield
|1.93 in
|Franklin County
|Hawley
|2.36 in
|Ashfield
|2.08 in
|Conway
|1.92 in
|Worcester County
|Leominster
|2.05 in
|Holden
|1.37 in
|Westminster
|1.24 in
|Fitchburg
|1.08 in
Rhode Island
|Washington County
|Westerly
|3.81 in
|Richmond
|3.24 in
|Charlestown
|3.07 in
|South Kingstown
|2.48 in
|Newport County
|Newport
|1.26 in
|Little Compton
|1.15 in
|Jamestown
|1.15 in
|Providence County
|North Smithfield
|1.07 in
|North Providence
|1.00 in
|Kent County
|Coventry
|2.00 in