How Much Rain Did You Get? Check Latest Totals for Southern New England

Henri approached New England over the weekend as a hurricane before turning back into a tropical storm and eventually a tropical depression, still delivering almost a half a foot of rain in some spots.

Heavy rain continued to pour across the region Monday and will surely add to the final totals before Henri moves out over the Atlantic overnight.

Here are some of the latest recorded rain totals. Don't see your town? Click here for a comprehensive list from the National Weather Service or check out our interactive rainfall graphic above.

Connecticut

Hartford County Manchester 5.00 in South Windsor 4.50 in Glastonbury 3.98 in Hartford 3.57 in Hartland 3.53 in Suffield Depot 3.21 in Bradley International Airport 3.18 in Windsor Locks 3.14 in Tolland County Hebron 4.41 in Vernon-Rockville 3.87 in Broad Brook 3.71 in Columbia 2.76 in Windham County Moosup 1.26 in Danielson 1.23 in Killingly 1.23 in Montauk Airport 1.76 in Westchester County Elmsford 4.15 in Midland Park 3.72 in Mamaroneck 3.64 in Pleasantville 3.03 in

Massachusetts

Hampden County Agawam 2.77 in Southwick 2.72 in Westfield 2.39 in West Springfield 2.31 in Hampshire County Southampton 2.52 in Westhampton 2.42 in Plainfield 1.93 in Franklin County Hawley 2.36 in Ashfield 2.08 in Conway 1.92 in Worcester County Leominster 2.05 in Holden 1.37 in Westminster 1.24 in Fitchburg 1.08 in

Rhode Island