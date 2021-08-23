Local

How Much Rain Did You Get? Check Latest Totals for Southern New England

Some areas received as much as 5 inches of rain during Henri

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Henri approached New England over the weekend as a hurricane before turning back into a tropical storm and eventually a tropical depression, still delivering almost a half a foot of rain in some spots.

Heavy rain continued to pour across the region Monday and will surely add to the final totals before Henri moves out over the Atlantic overnight.

Here are some of the latest recorded rain totals. Don't see your town? Click here for a comprehensive list from the National Weather Service or check out our interactive rainfall graphic above.

Connecticut

Hartford County
Manchester5.00 in
South Windsor4.50 in
Glastonbury3.98 in
Hartford3.57 in
Hartland3.53 in
Suffield Depot3.21 in
Bradley International Airport3.18 in
Windsor Locks3.14 in
Tolland County
Hebron4.41 in
Vernon-Rockville3.87 in
Broad Brook3.71 in
Columbia2.76 in
Windham County
Moosup1.26 in
Danielson1.23 in
Killingly1.23 in
Montauk Airport1.76 in
Westchester County
Elmsford4.15 in
Midland Park3.72 in
Mamaroneck3.64 in
Pleasantville3.03 in

Massachusetts

Hampden County
Agawam2.77 in
Southwick2.72 in
Westfield2.39 in
West Springfield2.31 in
Hampshire County
Southampton2.52 in
Westhampton2.42 in
Plainfield1.93 in
Franklin County
Hawley2.36 in
Ashfield2.08 in
Conway1.92 in
Worcester County
Leominster2.05 in
Holden1.37 in
Westminster1.24 in
Fitchburg1.08 in

Rhode Island

Washington County
Westerly3.81 in
Richmond3.24 in
Charlestown3.07 in
South Kingstown2.48 in
Newport County
Newport1.26 in
Little Compton1.15 in
Jamestown1.15 in
Providence County
North Smithfield1.07 in
North Providence1.00 in
Kent County
Coventry2.00 in

