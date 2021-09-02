How Much Rain Did You Get From Ida? Check Our Interactive Map

The remnants of Ida moved through New England overnight, delivering more than half a foot of rain in some areas.

Though the region wasn't as hard hit by flooding as New York and New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut all received significant amounts of rain.

Data released by the National Weather Service shows unofficial rain totals from Ida as of September 2. Click on each data point to see the observed total.

Here are some of the latest recorded rain totals. Don't see your town? Click here for a comprehensive list from the National Weather Service or check out the interactive map above.

Connecticut

Hartford County Avon 5.66 in Burlington 5.56 in South Windsor 5.40 in East Granby 4.92 in Tolland County Vernon 6.03 in Coventry 5.84 in Tolland 5.35 in Staffordville 4.55 in Windham County Eastford 5.50 in

Massachusetts

Middlesex County Framingham 4.75 in Wakefield 4.26 in Lexington 4.10 in Reading 3.20 in Acton 3.16 in Carlisle 3.12 in Lowell 3.10 in Hampshire County Hatfield 3.31 in Hampden County Springfield 4.66 in Southwick 4.33 in Bristol County New Bedford 5.20 in Norfolk County Westwood 4.62 in Randolph 2.88 in Worcester County Douglas 5.10 in Auburn 5.08 in Westborough 4.57 in Spencer 4.50 in Lancaster 3.72 in

Rhode Island