How Much Rain Did You Get From Ida? Check Our Interactive Map

Some areas received as much as 9 inches of rain overnight

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

The remnants of Ida moved through New England overnight, delivering more than half a foot of rain in some areas.

Though the region wasn't as hard hit by flooding as New York and New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut all received significant amounts of rain.

Data released by the National Weather Service shows unofficial rain totals from Ida as of September 2. Click on each data point to see the observed total.

Data: NWS Boston • Nina Lin / NBC

Here are some of the latest recorded rain totals. Don't see your town? Click here for a comprehensive list from the National Weather Service or check out the interactive map above.

Connecticut

Hartford County
Avon5.66 in
Burlington5.56 in
South Windsor5.40 in
East Granby4.92 in
Tolland County
Vernon6.03 in
Coventry5.84 in
Tolland5.35 in
Staffordville4.55 in
Windham County
Eastford5.50 in

Massachusetts

Middlesex County
Framingham4.75 in
Wakefield4.26 in
Lexington4.10 in
Reading3.20 in
Acton3.16 in
Carlisle3.12 in
Lowell3.10 in
Hampshire County
Hatfield 3.31 in
Hampden County
Springfield4.66 in
Southwick4.33 in
Bristol County
New Bedford5.20 in
Norfolk County
Westwood4.62 in
Randolph2.88 in
Worcester County
Douglas5.10 in
Auburn5.08 in
Westborough4.57 in
Spencer4.50 in
Lancaster3.72 in

Rhode Island

Providence County
Burrrillville 4.35 in
North Providence3.37 in
Kent County
Greene5.10 in

