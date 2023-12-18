How much rain fell Monday in Boston? Explore a rainfall map

The Boston area was blasted with damaging winds and drenched in rain Monday as a major storm moved through New England.

Winds reached a blistering 68 mph at Boston's Logan airport, where the FAA had to issue two separate ground stops Monday. And that wasn't the fastest wind in the region, according to National Weather Service data — that was at Blue Hill Observatory in Milton, which reported winds up to 90 mph.

More than 3 inches of rain fell in parts of the Greater Boston area, as well.

Use this map to explore rainfall totals from around the region, and scroll below it for a list of the places with the biggest rainfall totals and fastest wind speeds:

NOTE: The information is separate into two sources, the National Weather Service's regular public information statement and the volunteer storm spotter system SKYWARN.

Rainfall totals around Greater Boston

National Weather Service:

East Framingham 3.16 in.

Norwood Airport 2.74 in.

Bedford Airport 2.67 in.

Worcester Airport 2.64 in

Lunenburg 2.62 in.

North-northwest Lexington 2.58 in.

Lawrence Airport 2.54 in.

Lakeville 2.34 in.

Taunton Airport 2.17 in.

Rockland 2.17 in.

South-southeast Millis 2.2 in.

Norfolk 2.12 in.

Sherborn 2 in.

Hudson 2 in.

Logan Airport 1.65 in.

Eastham 1.53 in.

SKYWARN:

West Roxbury 3.10 in.

Ashfield 4.79 in.

Colrain 3.85 in.

Westminster 3.86 in.

Leominster 3.47 in.

Bolton 3.89 in.

Carlisle 3.39 in.

Chelmsford 3.28 in.

Westford 4.12 in.

Natick 4.03 in.

Acton 3.70 in.

Boxborough 4.10 in.

Framingham 3.05 in.

Burlington 3.65 in.

Haverhill 3.03 in.

Lawrence 3.00 in.

Amesbury 3.38 in.

Huntington 4.54 in.

Holyoke 3.03 in.

Northborough 3.75 in.

Northbridge 4.33 in.

Worcester 3.10 in.

Sutton 3.83 in.

Tolland 4.46 in.

Southwick 3.52 in.

Easthampton 3.22 in.

Florence 3.39 in.

Southampton 3.46 in.

Northampton 3.15 in.

Wrentham 3.00 in.

East Walpole 3.04 in.

Kingston 3.40 in.

Shirley 3.85 in.

Ashby 3.20 in.

Mansfield 3.28 in.

Littleton 3.25 in.

South Natick 3.22 in.

Cambridge 3.11 in.

Agawam 3.44 in.

Dudley 3.10 in.

Wind gusts

National Weather Service:

Blue Hill Observatory 90 MPH

Boston Logan Airport 68 MPH

Nantucket Airport 67 MPH

Norwood Airport 67 MPH

North-northwest Dighton 66 MPH

Hyannis Airport 63 MPH

Plymouth Airport 60 MPH

Martha's Vineyard Airport 56 MPH

Bedford Airport 56 MPH

Beverly Airport 55 MPH

Worcester Airport 52 MPH

SKYWARN:

Milton - Blue Hill Observatory 90 MPH

Mashpee 80 MPH

Rockport - Thatchers Island 75 MPH

Fairhaven - West Island South Beach 71 MPH

Dennis 68 MPH

Boston - Northeastern University 67 MPH

Onset (Onset Pier) 67 MPH

North Dighton 66 MPH

Woods Hole 64 MPH

Fall River - Borden Flats Light 64 MPH

North Weymouth 63 MPH

Hanover 60 MPH

Agawam 60 MPH

Marstons Mills 60 MPH