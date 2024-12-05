How much snow did you get? Snowfall totals for Massachusetts, New Hampshire

Some areas of Massachusetts have already seen more than half a foot of snow from the overnight storm, while other cities and towns have seen only a dusting or nothing at all.

Areas to the west and north appear to have gotten the most snow, with Greater Boston largely untouched.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Here's a look at snowfall totals across the region:

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Massachusetts snowfall totals

Brimfield: 7"

Warren: 6"

Hubbardston: 5.5"

Ashfield: 5.3"

Holland: 5"

North Ashburnham: 5"

Fitchburg: 4"

Sterling: 4"

Williamsburg: 4"

East Springfield: 3.3"

Granby: 3"

Holyoke: 3"

Templeton: 2.6"

North Adams: 2.5"

Hardwick: 2.2"

Pepperell: 2.1"

Agawam: 2"

Athol: 2"

Haydenville: 1.5"

Westfield: 1.5"

Westfield: 1.4"

Westborough: 1.1"

Gill: 1"

Grafton: 1"

North Leverett: 1"

North Brookfield: 1"

Brockton: 0.5"

Rockland: 0.5"

Springfield: 0.5"

Waltham: 0.5"

Weymouth: 0.3"

Methuen: 0.1"

Connecticut snowfall totals

Tolland: 7"

Staffordville: 6"

Burlington: 4.5"

Sterling: 2"

Wauregan: 2"

Simsbury: 1"

Weatogue: 1"

Berlin: 0.5"

Rhode Island snowfall totals

Burrillville: 3"

Harrisville: 3"

Richmond: 2.5"

West Greenwich: 2.5"

West Warwick: 1"