How Much Snow Has New England Gotten So Far?

New England residents woke up to heavy snow falling and several inches of snow already accumulated on the ground on Friday.
Here's a look at some of the early snowfall totals from cities and towns across southern New England:
Massachusetts
Dorchester: 7.8"
Franklin: 7.0"
North Weymouth: 7.0"
Waltham: 6.0"
Grafton: 5.5"
Natick: 4.5"
Sturbridge: 3.9"
Connecticut
Cromwell 9.0"
Rocky Hill: 8.0"
Middletown 7.0"
Woodstock: 7.0"
West Hartford: 6.5"
Rhode Island
North Smithfield: 6.1"
Source: National Weather Service