snowfall totals

How Much Snow Has New England Gotten So Far?

Some areas have gotten much more than initially anticipated

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

New England residents woke up to heavy snow falling and several inches of snow already accumulated on the ground on Friday.

Here's a look at some of the early snowfall totals from cities and towns across southern New England:

Massachusetts

Dorchester: 7.8"

Franklin: 7.0"

North Weymouth: 7.0"

Waltham: 6.0"

Grafton: 5.5"

Natick: 4.5"

Sturbridge: 3.9"

New Haven snow January 7 2022 a
NBC Connecticut
New Haven, Conn.

Connecticut

Cromwell 9.0"

Rocky Hill: 8.0"

Middletown 7.0"

Woodstock: 7.0"

West Hartford: 6.5"

Rhode Island

North Smithfield: 6.1"

Source: National Weather Service

