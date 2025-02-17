How much will it snow on Thursday? Powerful winter storm's track remains unclear

Monday stays cold and windy; wind chills will keep it feeling close to 10 degrees through the afternoon and evening.

Bitter conditions persist on Tuesday with gusty northwest winds — not quite as gusty as Monday — but wind gusts could push 50 mph at times. Daytime temperatures Tuesday will be in the upper 30s and nighttime lows in the teens, feeling subzero inland as you are waking up tomorrow.

By Wednesday, winds should begin to ease as the pressure gradient relaxes, offering a brief reprieve with slightly milder temperatures, though it will still be very cold.

Looking ahead, Thursday brings a potential coastal low that may usher in a mix of wintry precipitation. The system could start out as snow before transitioning into a wintry mix — or even rain — in parts of the region, depending on its track. A more northerly track would mean bigger impacts, but right now it looks to be taking a track farther south.

Friday is expected to be dry yet still cold. Overall, be prepared for a brisk week ahead before we return to the 40s next week.