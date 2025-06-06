How people in the Boston area enjoyed the heat and stayed cool Thursday

A lot of New Englanders feel they were robbed of a perfect unofficial start to summer on Memorial Day. On Thursday, they spent the day making up for it.

NBC10 Boston Chief Meteorologist Pete Bouchard says the city hit 87 degrees. The normal temperature on this day in early June is 73 degrees.

Some were enjoying the day swimming and sunbathing at Carson Beach in South Boston or hitting area splash pads around the city.

“I’m an equestrian, so I'm at horse camp in the heat volunteering every summer, so this isn't too bad. It's definitely hot but the splash pad was definitely nice,” Elly Varney said.

After a day in the 90s, Boston's temperatures are going to drop on Friday. But along with the cooler weather come storms, with the chance for flooding, strong winds and even a possible tornado.

Jake Baldiviez, from Quincy, came to the beach prepared with a lot of water and sunscreen. He said he doesn’t leave home on a day like this without both, but sunscreen is a must.

“I'll just be red tomorrow and walking funny for a week,” he said.

Others who have jobs requiring them to be outside had no choice but to brave the heat and humidity.

David Gruber, manager of Capron Lighting and Sound, has been setting up for Boston’s Annual Greenway Gala for 15 years. He knows all to well how predictable the weather is in June.

“We do a lot of stuff that's up here on ladders, so it's even hotter. Heat stroke is a thing and it's one of those things that it creeps up on you and a lot of people don't realize it's creeping up on them,” Gruber said.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection reminded everyone they’ve issued an air quality alert in Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk counties. This means sensitive groups like kids, older adults and those with health issues needed to limit their outdoor activities.

Gruber said that, fortunately, his workers keep an eye on each other and speak up if necessary.

“You need to pay attention to your body because it's not helping anybody if you're rushing to get a job done and you need to be rushed to the hospital,” Gruber said.

The Department of Health has put on an extensive list of summer health and safety tips.