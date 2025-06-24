How social media influencers are changing real estate

The days of plastering a smiling realtor's face on a billboard to sell a house are rapidly fading. In today's dynamic housing market, real estate agents are ditching traditional tactics and embracing the power of social media to connect with clients and showcase properties.

However, a recent policy change by Zillow is adding a new layer of complexity, making the role of a savvy agent more helpful than ever.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The rise of the real estate influencer

Walk through any neighborhood and you'll still see For Sale signs. But increasingly, the faces of real estate agents are appearing not just on lawns, but on our phone screens.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Social media has changed the game of real estate, according to professionals.

Agents are transforming into content creators, leveraging platforms like Instagram and TikTok to post engaging videos that tease properties and explain the latest market trends.

"We're getting our clients — a ton of them — through social media," said Patrick Brusil, a Keller Williams agent.

Real estate agents say it's a challenging time to buy a home, but it's not impossible.

"You really have to do your part to intentionally create a buzz, create some hype, tell a story about the property," said Giavanna Silva, a Compass real estate agent.

The visual appeal of social media is undeniable, and agents are taking full advantage. Some are even investing in professional real estate media companies, like Framingham-based Home Drone Media, to produce high-quality drone videos and other ready-to-post content.

"As somebody is scrolling down social media, if you start to see drone video, that big aerial perspective really grabs someone's attention," said Tom Jones, CEO of Drone Home Media.

NBC10 Boston NBC10 Boston

Zillow's new rule: A game changer?

Just as agents are perfecting their social media strategies, the landscape is shifting again. Zillow, a dominant force in online real estate, is implementing a new rule with significant implications.

The new policy bans all listings advertised more than one business day before they're officially posted on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS), a centralized database that real estate brokers use to share information about properties for sale.

This move is seen by some as Zillow's attempt to "exert dominance over other players in the marketplace," as Patrick Brusil put it. For potential buyers, this could mean a less complete picture when browsing.

"If you're looking, late-night scrolling, manifesting your dream home on Zillow or searching seriously, you're literally not seeing the entire market," Silva said. "I don't know why they did that, I think it was a really bad move, but I think it made agents more valuable."

It's no secret buying a home is expensive and complicated. For many, it may feel out of reach, but making smart decisions with your money can bring you one step closer to those home ownership dreams. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Zillow for comment.

The importance of a savvy agent

Industry experts agree: the new Zillow rule makes the agent you choose even more important. With potentially limited visibility on major platforms for certain listings, a well-connected and proactive agent becomes essential for both buyers and sellers.

Their ability to navigate the evolving digital landscape and access comprehensive market information is now paramount, according to industry experts.

So, if you're in the market for a home, real estate agents advise you to get an agent who not only knows the market inside and out, but also knows how to market. Before committing, consider checking out their social media presence or asking for referrals from friends.