Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

How Steve Bannon's ‘We Build the Wall' Led to a Federal Indictment

The crowdfunding campaign raised more than $25 million toward building a wall

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former adviser, and three associates were charged Thursday with defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in an online crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $25 million toward building a wall on the southern border.

As part of their pitch, they assured the public that 100 percent of the funds raised would be used “in the execution of our mission and purpose,” the indictment reads.

One-hundred percent? That ambitious a claim — that every dollar collected will go toward the cause at hand — may be what attracted the attention of federal regulators, even before the first dollar was collected. That’s because a 100 percent promise is so difficult to achieve, and so unlikely to accomplish, that the pledge itself is a red flag to investigators.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 1 hour ago

431 New Coronavirus Cases, 13 More Deaths in Massachusetts

coronavirus 2 hours ago

2020 Voter's Guide: How to Cast a Ballot in New England During the Pandemic

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us