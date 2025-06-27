How the Karen Read verdict is reverberating in ‘deeply affected' Canton

Canton, Massachusetts, was center stage in the Karen Read murder case ever since John O’Keefe's death there in January 2022.

Canton Select Board meetings became quickly became forums where town members voiced opinions about the case, and the investigation by Canton police, through the first and second trials.

The verdict last week — Read was found not guilty on the two most serious charges, and guilty on a lessor form of the third charge — did bring closure for some in Canton, but not everyone.

People who spoke to NBC10 Boston said they felt there were lingering issues, whether with the jury's verdict or O'Keefe not yet getting justice.

At Tuesday's select board meeting, only days after the trial ended, people again spoke out about the case. One woman said people have "screamed into my windows, spread vile rumors about me."

After the verdict, Select Board Chair John McCourt released a statement acknowledging the verdict and the toll that three years "of intense public interest, scrutiny and speculation" have taken.

"Our community has been deeply affected," he said. "Today's outcome may bring a sense of relief to some and continue to raise questions for others. We encourage members of the community to move forward together, treating one another with respect through civil, constructive dialogue."

The board did take a step this week to change the police department, appointing an interim police chief as they start the process of looking for a new one — Helena Rafferty, who took over months after O'Keefe's death, is retiring next week.