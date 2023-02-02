How the Weekend's Cold Weather Is Affecting Travel Around Boston

This weekend's extreme cold snap may affect travel, for those who do end up venturing outside.

The cold weather — wind chills are expected around -30 degrees — will prevent some planned construction work from taking place around Boston, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said. But it warned people with flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday to plan for delays.

The blast of cold air hitting New England Friday and Saturday will bring frigid temperatures as well as wind gusts of 40-50 mph, which could cause power outages. A cold emergency has already been declared in Boston.

Today: Seasonable chill under a fair sky. Highs 35-40°, wind chill 25-30°. Overnight Thursday Night: A few passing snow showers, heavier squalls north. Arctic wind begins. Lows 20° south, 0° north. Friday: Bitter cold becomes dangerous chill late with wind gusts to 45 mph. Fair sky. Temperatures fall to the teens south, below zero north. Subzero late day wind chill, around -30° overnight Friday night.

Given the weather, planes may be delayed at Logan International and Worcester Regional airports over the weekend, officials said. They noted that other flights across the country have been affected by the inclement weather and said passengers should check on their flight status before heading to the airport.

The extreme conditions prompted officials to cancel this weekend's Sumner Tunnel closure, since workers won't be able to do their usual work. And the closure of the Orange Line between Ruggles and North stations on Saturday was canceled as well, the Department of Transportation said.

Temperatures are expected to return to the 40s by Sunday, and the Orange Line closure from Back Bay to North Station that's scheduled for then will continue.

While temperatures remain extremely low, the MBTA will keep buses and trains indoors or in train tunnels and checking systems to keep them from freezing over. Workers will keep commuter trains idling and checking tracks for safety, officials said.

Anyone looking for real-time road conditions can call 511 or visit mass511.com