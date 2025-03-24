How to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the battles of Lexington and Concord

The towns of Lexington and Concord are gearing up for a weekend full of celebration next month for the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War.

The historic sites of the first battle of the American Revolution are hosting a variety of events, including reenactments, parades, and concerts, to celebrate the anniversary on April 19.

"This is where the shot was heard 'round the world, and we are so proud that we can host an event for the whole world to see," Lexington Select Board Chairman Doug Lucente told NBC10 Boston.

Fifty years ago, President Gerald Ford attended Lexington's Bicentennial anniversary. Over 200,000 visitors are expected to flock to Lexington and Concord this Patriots' Day. The weekend's schedule will also include homages to the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army.

There's no shortage of events to attend in either town for the celebration, ranging from reenactments and free museums for history enthusiasts to parades and scavenger hunts for families.

Patriots' Day Weekend will kick off in Lexington with a reenactment of Paul Revere's ride from Boston to warn the town of the British's arrival on April 18. Visit the Hancock-Clarke House at 10:00 p.m. to watch the ride unfold, including real horses.

The battle will then begin at 5:15 a.m. the morning of April 19. Following the reenactment, there will be a 5-mile race, which runners can register for before April 10th. At 11 a.m., the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team will skydive onto the Battle Green in celebration of the army's anniversary.

Later, the town will gather for the Patriots' Day Parade at 2 p.m. along Massachusetts Avenue. That evening, Cary Hall will host a free concert featuring Revolution-era music.

The celebration will continue throughout the weekend, culminating in a picnic at Hastings Park on April 21 that boasts a performance by the Boston Symphony Orchestra and a beer garden.

Nearby, Concord will start its own Patriots' Day festivities with a 6 a.m. salute by the Concord Minutemen. The town will also host a parade and block party, ending with a drone show at 7:30 p.m. on April 19.

Throughout the day, visitors can explore the Concord Museum for free and attend an array of tactical demonstrations and historical programs at Minute Man Historical Park.

A shuttle will run between Lexington, Concord, and Lincoln on April 19. The service stops at Park Drive in Lexington, the Minute Man National Historical Park Visitors Center and Hartwell Tavern in Lincoln, and the Concord Museum.

View the full schedule of events for Lex250 and Concord250 below:

April 17

9 a.m. | Lexington Kick Off Press Conference

12 p.m. | Ken Burns, The American Revolution

7 p.m. | Patriots’ Day Awards Ceremony

April 18

10 p.m. | Paul Revere’s Ride Reenactment

April 19

Lexington:

5:15 a.m. | Reenactment of the Battle of Lexington

5:30 a.m. | Pancake Breakfasts (Troop 160, First Baptist Church, Champagne Brunch, The Church of Our Redeemer)

8 a.m. | 111th Patriots’ Day 5-Mile Road Race

9 a.m. | USS Lexington Ceremony

10 a.m. | Daughters of the American Revolution Tree Dedication

11 a.m. | Battle Green Rededication

2 p.m. | Patriots’ Day Parade

7 p.m. | Lexington Bicentennial Band Concert

Concord:

6 a.m. | Dawn Salute (Muster at Buttrick Hillside at 5:45 a.m., 6 a.m. Dawn Salute)

8:30 a.m. | Parade Begins

9:30 a.m. | Old North Bridge Ceremony

Mid-day | Post-parade Concord250 Block Party

7:30-8:45 p.m. | Concord250 “Patriots Light" including drone show at 8:15 p.m.

All day | Concord Museum free admission and Minute Man National Historical Park events

April 21

9:30 a.m. | Ye Ole Burial Ground Ceremony

10 a.m. | Revolutionary Scavenger Hunt 2025

10 a.m. | Daughters of the American Revolution Wreath Laying Ceremony

11 a.m. | Patriots’ Day Living History at Buckman Tavern

11 a.m. | Patriotic Picnic in the Park

12:30 p.m. | Arrival of Paul Revere & William Dawes on Horseback from Boston

April 22

11:00 a.m. | Naturalization Ceremony