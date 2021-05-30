How to Send an Item From Amazon as a Gift So People Know Who Sent It

If you send a gift to someone from Amazon, you have to mark it as a gift. Otherwise, the recipient won't know who it's from.

Here's how to mark an item as a gift on Amazon so the recipient knows who sent it, and who to thank.

My son turned one earlier this month. We received a lot of presents from friends and family through Amazon. But we aren't sure where to send some of the thank you cards.

If you buy an item from Amazon and have it shipped somewhere else, it'll just arrive in a box without any sort of note for the recipient about who sent it. Amazon knows you have a record of the purchase through its website. It makes sense most of the time. But, if you're sending a gift, you need to mark it as a gift before you finish the purchase.

When you do that, Amazon will ship the item with a gift receipt and a note that shows who bought the item. And then people like me will know who to thank. (Thank you for the gifts, by the way.)

How to send items as gifts on Amazon so people know who sent it

Find an item you want to buy and add it to your Amazon cart.

On the cart subtotal screen that opens next, click the small checkbox that says "This order contains a gift."

Click proceed to checkout.

You'll see a screen that shows here option to customize a message -- it's autopopulated with "Hi, Enjoy your gift!" and a note who it's from.

Make sure the "gift receipt" box is checked if you want the recipient to have the option to return or exchange it. Prices are hidden.

You can include an optional gift bag for an added fee. In this example, my fee is about $5.

Click "Save gift options."

Select your payment method and continue checkout as normal.

That's it! Now, the recipient of your gift will know who sent it.

