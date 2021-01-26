Local

Massachusetts

How to Sign Up for the COVID Vaccine in Mass. and Find a Site Near You

There are already over 100 sites available for those currently eligible to receive the vaccine

By Staff and wire reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts plans to have 165 vaccination sites available by mid-February and has moved older adults ahead in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday that people age 75 and older will now be in the first priority group in Phase 2 of the distribution plan, which starts Feb. 1. Those 65 and older and individuals with two or more comorbidities will now be in the second priority group, in keeping with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Charlie Baker details new vaccine sites in the state and releases new timeline for when residents can receive it.

The administration said the state currently has the capacity to administer 242,000 doses of vaccine per week, more than the 173,000 first and second doses it expects to receive from the federal government this week.

New mass vaccination sites also are opening in Springfield on Jan. 29, Danvers on Feb. 3, and Boston in the first week of February.

But how do you sign up for the vaccine and find a vaccine site near you?

Here's everything you need to know:

How to get a vaccine

Individuals with questions about how to get a vaccine should follow these steps:

1. Visit mass.gov/COVIDvaccine to find your phase and priority group.

2. If you are eligible: use mass.gov/COVIDVaccineMap to find a vaccine clinic near you. The map specifices the difference between mass vaccination sites, general vaccination sites, pharmacy vaccination sites and local vaccination sites open only to select cities and towns.

3. Make an appointment online and fill out the attestation form.

For more on Massachusetts' coronavirus vaccine timeline, go to mass.gov/covidvaccine.

