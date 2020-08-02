NHL

How to Watch Bruins-Flyers on TV and Online

The Boston Bruins take on the Philadelphia Flyers in Toronto as round robin play continues.

By Nathalie Sczublewski

Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins passes the puck between the legs of Jakub Voracek of the Philadelphia Flyers on March 10, 2020 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Hockey is back and NBC has you covered as round robin play continues with the Boston Bruins taking on the Philadelphia Flyers Sunday.

Boston takes on Philadelphia in Toronto at 3 p.m. You can watch the game on TV, on desktop and on your mobile devices.

Here’s what you need to know:

On TV: You can watch the game on NBC10 Boston at 3 p.m. Here's where to find NBC10 Boston where you live.

On Desktop or Mobile Devices: You can watch the game on desktop and mobile by clicking here. For mobile, download the NBC Sports App, if you haven't already. If you already have the app downloaded, you will immediately be directed to the mobile viewing experience.

