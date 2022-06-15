How to Watch Celtics' Must-Win NBA Finals Game 6 at Fenway Park

Boston is hosting a massive watch party for the Celtics' do-or-die NBA Finals Game 6 Thursday night at Fenway Park, the city announced.

Tickets to the 8 p.m. event are free, but must be reserved in advance, the city and the Boston Red Sox announced Wednesday.

The Celtics are in the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years, but are down 3-2 in the seven-game series against the Golden State Warriors. Their season is on the line in the home game that begins Thursday night at 9 p.m.

Boston fans are hoping the team can come back to win the Celtics' 18th title, and now they'll be able to watch the game in the lower bowl of the city's historic ballpark.

"We’re so excited to partner with the Boston Red Sox to bring a free watch party to Fenway Park for our residents to cheer on the Celtics together," Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. "I’m grateful to the Red Sox for joining alongside us to cheer on our beloved team in a welcoming, exciting venue.”

Some concessions will be available at the event. Fenway Park Gates A and D on Jersey Street will open at 8 p.m. ahead of the tip-off at 9 p.m. General admission will be in the lower seating area of the park.

Security staffing the watch party will enforce Fenway Park security protocols, including bag checks and metal detectors, the city said.

Wu asked attendees to "please be respectful of others so we can all safely enjoy the game."

Tickets can be reserved in advance through this site. Once reserved, tickets are accessible through the MLB Ballpark app at the gate. More information on how to use the app is available here.