How to Watch Patriots-Texans on Sunday Night Football on NBC10 Boston

You can watch live on TV or online

By Staff Reports

snfpats
NBC

NBC has you covered for Sunday night's New England Patriots-Houston Texans game.

Pre-game coverage starts at 7 p.m. on NBC10 Boston, with kickoff at 8:15. You can watch on TV, on desktop and on mobile devices.

Here’s what you need to know:

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rhode Island 9 hours ago

4 Charged in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Rhode Island Girl

rescue 8 hours ago

Trapped Driver Rescued From Car Submerged in Shrewsbury Pond

On TV: Watch the game on NBC10 Boston starting at 7 p.m. Here's where to find NBC10 Boston where you live.

On Desktop or Mobile Devices: Watch the game on desktop and mobile by clicking here. For mobile, you will be prompted to download the NBC Sports App if you haven't already. If you already have the app downloaded, you will immediately be directed to the mobile viewing experience.

Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us