How to Watch the 2022 South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade Live

After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, the South Boston St. Patrick's Day/Evacuation Day Parade returns on Sunday, March 20, at 1 p.m.

Watch the parade live on NECN or online at NECN.com and NBC10Boston.com starting at 1 p.m. The parade runs until about 3 p.m. You can also watch it live on Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire.

In recognition of ongoing challenges to public health and safety caused by the pandemic, the parade will follow a shorter route that has been used in the past in circumstances of inclement weather. It will start at Broadway MBTA Station and will continue down the entirety of Broadway, concluding at Farragut Road.

Some have expressed their frustration that the parade route was shortened, but parade organizers said the decision was made based on the best available information at the time, before COVID-19 cases began to decline.

"This wasn’t a decision taken lightly but one which had to be made months in advance for planning purposes and one which was based on the available information and public safety input at the time," Dave Falvey, commander of the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, which organizes the parade, said. "We understand how meaningful the traditional route is to South Boston, with the parade incorporating Dorchester Heights where Evacuation Day was made possible. Despite the shortened route this year, our plan is for the parade to revert back to its traditional route in 2023, as it was in 2019 and was planned to be in 2020."

With the South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade back on after two years, restaurants in the area are anticipating a boost to business.

Where to watch the parade in person

If you're planning to watch the parade in person, you'll want to pick out a solid viewing spot. Our friends at Caught in Southie compiled this list of some of the best places to watch.

Street closures, parking restrictions

There are also numerous street closures and parking restrictions in place on Sunday that you'll probably want to know about whether or not you're planning to attend the parade.

