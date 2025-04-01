The retrial of Karen Read begins Tuesday, April 1 with jury selection.

Court is scheduled to get underway at 9:30 a.m.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV in front of a home in Canton, Massachusetts, in January 2022. Her defense team has claimed that she is the victim of a massive coverup involving law enforcement corruption and is being framed for the murder.

Her first trial ended in a mistrial last July.