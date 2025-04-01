Karen Read

How to watch the Karen Read murder trial

NBC10 Boston will be covering every day of the high-profile case

By Marc Fortier

The retrial of Karen Read begins Tuesday, April 1 with jury selection.

Court is scheduled to get underway at 9:30 a.m., and NBC10 Boston will carry the start of the proceedings live in the video player above.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The jury selection process itself will not be livestreamed, but you can follow along with the latest developments by subscribing to NBC10 Boston's YouTube channel, on our streaming channel, on NBC10Boston.com, in the NBC10 Boston app, and on our social platforms, including TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

Once opening statements get underway and testimony begins, you'll be able to watch a livestream of the proceedings every day for the duration of the trial on our YouTube channel, on NECN and our streaming channel. We'll also be livestreaming and live blogging the trial on our website and app.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Once the trial starts, you can also watch new episodes of Canton Confidential each night at 7 on air on NBC10 Boston, on our YouTube channel, on our streaming channel or on our website and app. And don't forget to to subscribe to our Canton Confidential podcast for a daily recap of everything that happened in court.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV in front of a home in Canton, Massachusetts, in January 2022. Her defense team has claimed that she is the victim of a massive coverup involving law enforcement corruption and is being framed for the murder.

Her first trial ended in a mistrial last July. 

More on the Karen Read trial

Karen Read Mar 26

Karen Read has a new lawyer: An alternate juror from her last trial

Karen Read Mar 27

Federal appeals court denies Karen Read's motion to delay start of new trial

Karen Read Mar 26

Judge extends buffer zone for Karen Read's second trial

This article tagged under:

Karen Read
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us