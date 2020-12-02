Local

NFL

How to Watch Wednesday's Ravens-Steelers Game on NBC10 Boston

You can watch live on TV or online

By Staff Reports

Mark Goldman | Icon Sportswire | Getty Images

NBC has you covered for Wednesday afternoon's Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers game

Pre-game coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. on NBC10 Boston. You can watch on TV, on desktop and on mobile devices.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Thanksgiving Day, but was moved to Sunday, Nov. 29 and then to Wednesday, Dec. 2 after both teams reported multiple positive COVID-19 cases.

Here’s what you need to know:

On TV: Watch the game on NBC10 Boston starting at 3:30 p.m. Here's where to find NBC10 Boston where you live.

On Desktop or Mobile Devices: Watch the game on desktop and mobile by clicking here. For mobile, you will be prompted to download the NBC Sports App if you haven't already. If you already have the app downloaded, you will immediately be directed to the mobile viewing experience.

