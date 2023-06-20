Hudson fire station struck by lightning

A Massachusetts fire station has been deemed uninhabitable following a lightning strike during a thunderstorm on Saturday afternoon.

Hudson Fire Station 1, located on Washington Street, was struck by lightning during a thunderstorm around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Fire Chief Bryan Johannes said.

The building suffered significant electrical damage, including damage to the fire alarm system, making it uninhabitable, according to Johannes.

"Specifically, it took out the phone system, a number of desktop computers, other electrical systems that took out the fire alarm system," Johannes said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Hudson has moved all of its operations to its fire department headquarters on Cox Street and was working with the town’s insurance provider on a damage assessment.

There is no estimate on when firefighters can return to work at Hudson Fire Station 1.

No injuries were reported in connection with Saturday’s lightning strike.