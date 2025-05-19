20-year-old facing DWI charge after car goes into pond in Hudson, NH

A 20-year-old was arrested after his car ended up in a large pond in Hudson, New Hampshire, overnight.

Police say they responded around 2:28 a.m. Sunday to the area of 25 Lawrence Road for a report of a single motor vehicle crash and found a blue Hyundai Santa Fe partially submerged in the water.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The driver, identified as Alexander Doyle, of Barnstead, NH, was not injured, police said. Doyle was taken into custody after information was developed at the scene that he was operating under the influence at the time of the crash.

According to police, Doyle was traveling south on Robinson Road, approaching the stop sign for the intersection with Lawrence Road. Doyle continued through the intersection and onto a private driveway, where he struck a large deck connected to the residence.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

As Doyle was reversing out, he drove over a retaining wall and directly into a large pond located next to the home.

Hudson police Hudson police

Doyle was eventually charged with aggravated DWI and released on personal recognizance bail, police said. He's scheduled to be arraigned at the 9th Circuit District Court in Nashua on May 29. It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact Officer Daniel Donahue at 603-886-6011.