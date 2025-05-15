Large police response for incident at Hudson, NH, home

An ongoing situation involving an unspecified hazard at a home in Hudson, New Hampshire, has prompted a large police presence in the area, officials said.

There was no threat to the public due to the incident on Derry Road, reported about 10 a.m., Hudson police said, Schools around the Derry Road home were secured, but there was no threat to them.

Police officers and Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies conducting an investigation found a situation described as requiring immediate intervention, bringing in emergency medical services and other first responders, according to a statement from police.

"Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and the sensitivity of the incident, specific details are currently limited. However, there is no ongoing threat to the public, and the area has been secured," the statement said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Hudson Police Department at 603-886-6011.