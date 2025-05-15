New Hampshire

Large police response for incident at Hudson, NH, home

Hudson police said, "there is no ongoing threat to the public, and the area has been secured"

By Asher Klein

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

An ongoing situation involving an unspecified hazard at a home in Hudson, New Hampshire, has prompted a large police presence in the area, officials said.

There was no threat to the public due to the incident on Derry Road, reported about 10 a.m., Hudson police said, Schools around the Derry Road home were secured, but there was no threat to them.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police officers and Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies conducting an investigation found a situation described as requiring immediate intervention, bringing in emergency medical services and other first responders, according to a statement from police.

"Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and the sensitivity of the incident, specific details are currently limited. However, there is no ongoing threat to the public, and the area has been secured," the statement said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Police asked anyone with information to contact Hudson Police Department at 603-886-6011.

More New Hampshire news

New Hampshire 22 hours ago

2 indicted in NH after body of woman who overdosed was dumped in Mass.

New Hampshire May 14

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Brookline, NH

New Hampshire May 14

‘You should be worried': Small town NH library has funds pulled by federal government

This article tagged under:

New HampshireHudson
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us