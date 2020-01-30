Hudson, NH, Grieves After 2 Local Heroes Die in 1 Week

Moments of silence were observed in a small New Hampshire town Thursday, as well as in the state Senate, as both honored an Air Force officer and a police officer from the same town who died less than a week apart.

Both had served in the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps in Hudson, and both died while serving in uniform.

"It's very hard to deal with these types of deaths of our young people that are serving us and protecting us in a variety of different ways," said state Sen. Sharon Carson, a Republican from Londonderry whose district includes Hudson.

The Pentagon on Wednesday said Capt. Ryan Phaneuf, 30, of Hudson, was one of two Air Force officers killed in a crash Monday of an electronic surveillance plane in Afghanistan. The crash is under investigation, but officials have said there's no indication the plane was downed by hostile action.

Phaneuf was assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota. In New Hampshire, he graduated in 2007 from Alvirne High School, where he was a member of the junior ROTC program.

The town and school are still grieving the death of 2013 graduate Katie Thyne, a Navy veteran and police officer who died in the line of duty in Newport News, Virginia, on Jan. 23. She was dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop that accelerated and slammed into a tree. She died from her injuries.

"It was devastating because we were getting ready for Katie's vigil ... and then to hear that we lost Ryan a couple of days later was just traumatic," said Larry Russell, superintendent of Hudson School District.

Thyne was also a member of the junior ROTC program at Alvirne. A vigil for her was scheduled at Alvirne on Thursday evening. It was moved from in front of the school to the football field after school officials heard about a large crowd.

"She just had this smile that would not quit. She had an energy about her that was contagious," said Bill Hughen, her school guidance counselor.

Current junior ROTC member called it an honor to take part in ceremonies like Thursday's, even if "it's terrible news."

Gov. Chris Sununu and New Hampshire's congressional delegation issued statements after learning about Phaneuf's death.

"Capt. Phaneuf made the ultimate sacrifice so that we may continue to live freely," Sununu said.