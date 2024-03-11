Hudson school employee on leave over allegations of ‘certain behaviors'

A school employee in Hudson, Massachusetts, is on leave amid an investigation, the district announced in a cryptic message Monday.

Superintedant Brian Reagan said the unnamed staff member had been placed on leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

That employee's identity, position and workplace were not made clear — nor were the allegations against this person.

"The Hudson Public Schools is committed to offering a safe and supportive environment for staff, students and families and maintains policies to uphold this commitment," Reagan said in a statement. "Recently, the District became aware of allegations that a staff member may have engaged in certain behaviors that would violate these policies."

Reagan added that the district could not provide further comment "in an effort to ensure the investigation may be conducted with integrity and to respect the privacy interests of all involved individuals."

No further information was immediately available.