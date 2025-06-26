Huge temperature drop, then more ‘cool' weather heading into the weekend

Did you feel it? The cool, less humid weather across the Boston area on Thursday? It’s a huge shift from the extreme heat that settled into our region over the past few days. But as we look ahead, the intense, summer heat will shift farther south, giving way to cool, unsettled weather to move in as a front stalls across the region.

As we continue moving through this Thursday, expect gray skies and cooler weather with temperatures mainly in the 60s. We’ll have to dodge some spotty showers at times, too. Thursday night, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the 50s.

On Friday, we’ll see more clouds and possibly a couple of peeks of sun. A sprinkle or shower could develop, but we won’t see a washout. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

This cooler weather sticks around into Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. But also prepare for a few more scattered showers as we move through the day, especially by afternoon and evening. A rumble of thunder is not out of the question.

While a few morning showers are possible Sunday, we’re not expecting rain all day. Highs will be in the 70s.

Next week, the heat and humidity will return! In fact, highs could rise into the upper 80s to near 90 by Tuesday with a chance of thunderstorms.