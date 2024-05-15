Man arrested at Logan airport in child sex abuse image bust, police say

A man was arrested on charges involving child sex abuse images as he returned to Massachusetts by plane on Tuesday, authorities said.

James Tucker, a 69-year-old from Hull, was arrested on charges of possessing and disseminating the images, as well as photographing an unsuspecting nude person, as he stepped off a plane at Boston Logan International Airport, Hull police said Wednesday.

Tucker's home on Driftway Avenue in Hull was searched last week as part of an investigation into child sex abuse images, police said. The search, for which investigators had obtained a warrant, was conducted with the U.S. Secret Service's New England Cyber Fraud Task Force, and computer data storage drives were seized.

Later that day, police called Tucker to tell him his home was being searched and learned he was in Florida, with plans to return Tuesday. He was arrested without incident as he stepped off the plane, according to police.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

They said he was booked at the Hull Police Department on $25,040 bail ahead of his arraignment in Hingham District Court Wednesday.

It wasn't immediately clear if Tucker had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.