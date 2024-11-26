Woman pleads guilty in deadly 2022 OUI crash in Hull

Hull

A woman has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in a deadly 2022 car crash in Hull, Massachusetts, prosecutors said Monday.

Jennifer Bowes was sentenced to three to five years in prison over the March 25, 2022, head-on crash that killed John Duxbury, 64, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said. Duxbury was pronounced dead shortly after the 1:50 p.m. crash on Nantasket Avenue.

Bowes and her young child, who was in the back seat of her car, were taken to South Shore hospital, where the medical team treating her found signs she was impaired and flagged her for police. Investigators found she had cocaine, benzodiazepines and cannabinoids in her system, prosecutors said.

Bowes will spend three to five years in prison, followed by five years' probation, for motor vehicle homicide, child endangerment while operating under the influence and reckless endangerment of a child. She'll have to surrender her driver's license for 15 years.

